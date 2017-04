ONE PIECE SEASON 9 VOYAGE ONE: New Trailer For The Upcoming Release On Blu-Ray!

One Piece episodes 517 through 528 are heading our way on June 20th, 2017. Ahead of the launch FUNimation released a new commemorative trailer from season 9, voyage one. Take a peak and relive some of the best strawhat moments from the season!Yes, June is still a bit of a wait, but you can lock in your copy of the One Piece Season 9 today ! Check ot the trailer below and let us know what your favorite part of season 9 was in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE

About ONE PIECE Season 9:



The human-hating Hordy Jones and his army of 100,000 troops has Fishman Island's royal family by the gills. Luckily, the Straw Hats make it in time to show off a boatload of powerful new moves! But just when Luffy kicks into gear, an ancient ship nearly twice the size of the island heads straight for Shirahoshi. Only the cowardly mermaid can guide the vessel away before it crushes them all.