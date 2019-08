ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE Film Breaks Its First Record Upon Opening Day

After 20 years as the longest running shonen anime series,has hit a lot of milestones. Now, to celebrate its anniversary a brand new film titled,, has hit theaters in Japan and to the surprise of no one, has already broken a record on its opening day! Within its first day of release, the film has already seen its highest opening day attendence in 2019, so far, with 352,052 attendees! Needless to say that is quite a triumph and speaks volumes for the content and quality of the series, even after 20 years.With this news, hopefully the film's guaranteed success will lead to a western release for the fans that are dying to see the Straw Hat crew survive the perils that will come with a pirates festival! Excited for the new film? A hugefan? Share your thoughts in the comments!