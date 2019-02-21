ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE Second Teaser Reveals New Characters

The next One Piece film is slowly on its way and now the latest teaser to the new film One Piece: Stampede, shows off new characters and designs.

One Piece is almost 20 years old!



With a realization like that the only logical response is to celebrate; and no one knows how to celebrate more than the series' creator Eiichiro Oda! Hard at work on a new film, One Piece: Stampede, Oda plans to release the film just in time for the anniversary.



With this awesome news, a new teaser was revealed that shows off two new characters, Douglas Bullet, a former member on Roger's ship; and Buena Festa, promotor of the Pirate's World Fair. Check out the trailer below!







The film is set to open, in Japan, on August 9th for the anniversary. If it is anything like the previous film, Gold, then we can expect some pirate shenanigans for the Straw Hat Crew! Excited for the new film and characters? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

