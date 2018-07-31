ONE PIECE Voice Actors Transform Their Characters Into YouTube Stars

Have you ever wanted to see some of your favorite One Piece characters as YouTubers doing a lot of craziness? Here's your chance as voice actors for Luffy and Usopp got down and dirty.

The voice actors behind the popular anime, One Piece, have decided to give Luffy and Usopp a side job on YouTube. Yes, virtual characters are being allowed to have their own YouTube channel, and you know what? It worked out as you’d expect.

Here’s the thing, Mayumi Tanaka, who plays Luy, and Kappei Yamaguchi, the voice actor who plays Usopp, posted an interesting video online showing how the characters would get along as YouTubers.

Both Yamaguchi and Tanaka used motion capture to control their respective characters, and it looked great. You know, we should point out that motion capture is quite the rage in Japan these days, so this is a great way to promote One Piece.

The fact that they were able to manipulate their 3D characters with outstanding accuracy, just goes to show how far the technology has come. From what we could tell, Tanaka and Yamaguchi did everything in their power to put the technology to its limits, but the cameras seem to have no problems keeping up.

For those who are wondering what’s going on here, well, it’s all about promoting One Piece: Episode of Skypeia that is set to arrive on Fuji TV on August 25, 2018. This special is around the length of a movie, so fans should be excited for what is to come.

The special is all about updating the current Skypeia arc. We’re not sure how deep things will go, but who cares, right? Fans getting more One Piece is the real important thing here.