ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER Game Reveals New Introduction Movie

Developer Ganbarion's upcoming action-adventure anime game, One Piece World Seeker , has revealed a new introduction movie. Check out the video that will play in the beginning of the game.

The official BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.05-minute introduction movie for the upcoming action adventure anime video game One Piece World Seeker. The video is a cinematic that will play before starting up the game, it serves as an introduction to the game's settings, characters and mechanics.



Players who pre-order the game will get access to an exclusive mission that "reveals the secrets of the mysterious monster-shaped rocks of the island". Two unique outfits, a Luffy military costume and swimsuit costume will be awarded as well. PlayStation 4 players will get the console-exclusive ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER dynamic theme.



The game can be found in Amazon or Bandai's official website for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The Gum Gum Bundle of the game comes with a full scale replica of the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and a Luffy Figuring, this bundle is exclusive to the Bandai store, it has a price tag of $129.99. The standard edition of the game is going for $59.99.

World Seeker will include the move that makes Luffy go "super dynamic" once he activates it. The game will have a progression system with abilities that are unlocked with skill points, the more you play, the more you unlock. Haki will be a playable setting and the exploration of the island will be wide. Finally, Luffy will have different costumes players can choose from and change during the game.

Ganbarion is developing the game, Bandai Namco Entertainment publishes it, Makoto Baba directs it and Unreal Engine 4 is used to power up the game. One Piece: World Seeker has a North American release date of 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

