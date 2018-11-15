ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER Now Has An Official Release Date

Developer Ganbarion's upcoming action-adventure anime game, One Piece: World Seeker, has an official release date. After its delay to 2019, the title has been given a launch date.

The One Piece: World Seeker game has been given an official release date of March 14, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 in Japan. It has a price tag of 7,600 yen and there is no word on the game coming to other platforms yet. The Weekly Jump magazine shared a cover that provided this information as well as the confirmation of Luffy's Gear Fourth technique.



World Seeker will include the move that makes Luffy go "super dynamic" once he activates it. The game will have a progression system with abilities that are unlocked with skill points, the more you play, the more you unlock. Haki will be a playable setting and the exploration of the island will be wide. Finally, Luffy will have different costumes players can choose from and change during the game.



Ganbarion is developing the game, Bandai Namco Entertainment publishes it, Makoto Baba directs it and Unreal Engine 4 is used to power up the game. One Piece: World Seeker has a North American release date of 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.





