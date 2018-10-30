TOEI Made Record Profits Due Largely in Part to Dragon Ball Super

With the big success of Dragon Ball Super and One Piece, TOEI has drawn in record profits. We expect similar numbers in 2019 due to the Broly movie and possible new Dragon Ball Super anime.

The folks at TOEI are excited today because profits are through the roof, and it’s mainly thanks to the Dragon Ball franchise. Not only that, but One Piece is going on strong with no end in sight, so that’s good.

Ever since Dragon Ball Super returned, it was clear that the benefits to TOEI would hit a new ceiling. Not only has the anime performed well, but the videos games across multiple platforms are doing fine as well.

Additionally, the Dragon Ball Super movie did very well at the worldwide box office, and with another film in the works for early next year, we are likely witnessing the beginning of a huge profit margin for 2019 if things continue down this road.

You see, the company’s net sales for the first quarter of 2018 was a whopping $228 million USD, an increase of over nine percent when compared to 2017. As for the net income, it’s over $52 million USD, an increase of over 34 percent.

What we are looking at here is the highest net income on record for TOEI, and things can only get better from here.

Outside of the Dragon Ball franchise, the likes of Pretty Cure, Sailor Moon, Saint Seiya, and Digimon, are having successes of their own. Only One Piece appears to have the legs to compete with Dragon Ball Super in terms of viewership and monies made.

We suspect that should Dragon Ball Super: Broly performs well, the company will announce a new Dragon Ball Super anime series for 2019 that should run until the end of the year.