Great News For Fans Of ONE PUNCH MAN, As VIZ Media Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date
We're almost nearing two years since the last episode of One Punch Man aired; ever since, fans of Saitama have been eagerly anticipating his long-awaited return in Season 2.
Season 2 of ONE's acclaimed One Punch Man will be premiering in April, and it will be available on Hulu with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Check it out!
Back in August of last year, we finally got confirmation that One Punch Man season 2 would be premiering in Japan in April of 2019 but, other than that, we didn't quite have an official release date — much less one for Western countries.
Now, after what seemed to be an eternity, VIZ Media has finally announced that Season 2 of ONE's acclaimed One Punch Man series will be premiering on the 9th of April on Hulu, and fans will be able to watch new episodes every week wih Japanese audio and English subtitles.
One Man Punch season 2 will also be premiering on the 9th of April in Japan, so Hulu subscribers will get to watch new episodes at the very same time they are released.
As per VIZ MEdia's official press release, Brian Ige — Vice President of VIZ Media's Animation Division — shares his excitement by saying that they're "excited to once again partner with Hulu to bring another action-packed season of ONE-PUNCH MAN to subscribers", while also adding that "this new addition to the streaming service joins VIZ’s already expansive catalogue of hit series available on Hulu."
Check out the cool new season 2 poster:
Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch.
One Punch Man Season 2 will premiere on Hulu on the 9th of April.
