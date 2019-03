Great News For Fans Of ONE PUNCH MAN, As VIZ Media Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date

Season 2 of ONE's acclaimed One Punch Man will be premiering in April, and it will be available on Hulu with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Check it out!

Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch.

We're almost nearing two years since the last episode ofaired; ever since, fans of Saitama have been eagerly anticipating his long-awaited return in Season 2.Back in August of last year, we finally got confirmation thatseason 2 would be premiering in Japan in April of 2019 but, other than that, we didn't quite have an official release date — much less one for Western countries.Now, after what seemed to be an eternity, VIZ Media has finally announced that Season 2 of ONE's acclaimedseries will be premiering on theon Hulu, and fans will be able to watch new episodes every week wih Japanese audio and English subtitles.season 2 will also be premiering on thein Japan, so Hulu subscribers will get to watch new episodes at the very same time they are released.As per VIZ MEdia's official press release, Brian Ige — Vice President of VIZ Media's Animation Division — shares his excitement by saying that they're "", while also adding that "Check out the cool new season 2 poster:



One Punch Man Season 2 will premiere on Hulu on the 9th of April.