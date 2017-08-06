New ONE PUNCH MAN Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures Feature Saitama, Lord Boros and Genos
Anime fans rejoice! A new batch of One Punch Man related Funko POP! Vinyl Figures are coming this August! They're not here yet, but this a breath of fresh air as everyone is eagerly anticipating season 2 of the One Punch Man anime series.
One Punch fans ready yourselves, because Funko has revealed some amazing new Pop! Figures that are coming later this summer! Hit the jump and check out all the details!
One Punch Man has been on a tear since it was first released back in 2014 and has just as much success in internationally. One Punch Man won the New York Times Manga's Best Sellers List. That isn't all either, One Punch Man was also nominated for an Eisner Award, and it even made it to the extremely popular Toonami block.
Along with the Pop! anime figures, Funko also announced a mini Saitama keychain to go alongside the Saitama, Genos and Lord Boros figures. Funko describes the keychain on their website stating; "Your key ring is not complete without a powerful hero. Take Saitama with you on the go!" Check out the figures below and let us know what you think in the comment section below!
About One Punch Man:
Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem—he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!
