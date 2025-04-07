MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES English Dub Episodes Drop Same-Day; Voice Cast Revealed

MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES English Dub Episodes Drop Same-Day; Voice Cast Revealed

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes premiered on Crunchyroll today and in an unexpected announcement, it was revealed that the English dub also dropped and is now available to stream.

News
By MattIsForReal - Apr 07, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: My Hero Academia

Anime fans who were waiting for the English dubs of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes won't have to wait long at all. As it turns out, English dubbed episodes of the new anime prequel series will release same-day as new episodes are broadcast weekly.

As of this writing, only Episode 1, "I'm Here," is available to stream. The English cast and crew for the episode was also revealed:

  • Koichi voiced by Jack Broadbent
  • Knuckleduster voiced by Jason Marnocha
  • Pop Step voiced by Macy Anne Johnson
  • Kugizaki voiced by Joshua Waters
  • Izuku "Deku" Midoriya voiced by Justin Briner
  • All Might voiced by Christopher R. Sabat
  • Present Mic voiced by Dave Trosko
  • Aizawa voiced by Christopher Wehkamp
  • No. 6 voiced by Aaron Campbell
  • Tokage voiced by Kamen Casey
  • Tochi voiced by Mike Smith
  • Kugutsu voiced by Dakota Farnsworth

Zach Bolton is both the voice director and producer of Episode 1, with Tina Son as Engineer and Nathanael Harrison as Mixer.

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime series is an adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same name written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. A prequel spin-off of My Hero Academia, it's set in the same universe but five years prior to the events of the main series.

The story follows three vigilantes — Koichi Haimawairi/The Crawler, Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step, and Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster — who help others despite not being licensed heroes. WHen Haimawairi and Haneyama are attacked by a groupof street thugs, the strong vigilante Knuckleduster saves the and recruits them to fight for justice alongside him. 

The synopsis reads:

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is directed by Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure chief director) at BONES FILM. Series composition is by Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia) with character designs by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!) and music by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira and Yuki Furuhashi.

The new anime series arrives as fans eagerly await the finale season of My Hero Academia, which is scheduled to premiere this October. My Hero Academia: Final Season will bring the long-running superhero anime series to an end. The manga came ended on August 4, 2024, after a decade-long run.

MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Now Streaming On Crunchyroll With English Subs; Dubs Still TBA
Related:

MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Now Streaming On Crunchyroll With English Subs; Dubs Still TBA
MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Streaming Release Time On Crunchyroll
Recommended For You:

MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Streaming Release Time On Crunchyroll

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder