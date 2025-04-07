MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES English Dub Episodes Drop Same-Day; Voice Cast Revealed

Anime fans who were waiting for the English dubs of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes won't have to wait long at all. As it turns out, English dubbed episodes of the new anime prequel series will release same-day as new episodes are broadcast weekly.

As of this writing, only Episode 1, "I'm Here," is available to stream. The English cast and crew for the episode was also revealed:

Koichi voiced by Jack Broadbent

voiced by Jack Broadbent Knuckleduster voiced by Jason Marnocha

voiced by Jason Marnocha Pop Step voiced by Macy Anne Johnson

voiced by Macy Anne Johnson Kugizaki voiced by Joshua Waters

voiced by Joshua Waters Izuku "Deku" Midoriya voiced by Justin Briner

voiced by Justin Briner All Might voiced by Christopher R. Sabat

voiced by Christopher R. Sabat Present Mic voiced by Dave Trosko

voiced by Dave Trosko Aizawa voiced by Christopher Wehkamp

by Christopher Wehkamp No. 6 voiced by Aaron Campbell

voiced by Aaron Campbell Tokage voiced by Kamen Casey

voiced by Kamen Casey Tochi voiced by Mike Smith

voiced by Mike Smith Kugutsu voiced by Dakota Farnsworth

Zach Bolton is both the voice director and producer of Episode 1, with Tina Son as Engineer and Nathanael Harrison as Mixer.

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime series is an adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same name written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. A prequel spin-off of My Hero Academia, it's set in the same universe but five years prior to the events of the main series.

The story follows three vigilantes — Koichi Haimawairi/The Crawler, Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step, and Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster — who help others despite not being licensed heroes. WHen Haimawairi and Haneyama are attacked by a groupof street thugs, the strong vigilante Knuckleduster saves the and recruits them to fight for justice alongside him.

The synopsis reads:

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is directed by Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure chief director) at BONES FILM. Series composition is by Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia) with character designs by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!) and music by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira and Yuki Furuhashi.

The new anime series arrives as fans eagerly await the finale season of My Hero Academia, which is scheduled to premiere this October. My Hero Academia: Final Season will bring the long-running superhero anime series to an end. The manga came ended on August 4, 2024, after a decade-long run.