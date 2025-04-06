Crunchyroll Adds Five New DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA TV Specials Previously Only Available In Japan

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll announced today the addition of five new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime TV specials. Starting today, subscribers can now watch the following specials with subtitles: Sibling's Bond, Mt. Natagumo Arc, The Hashira Meeting Arc, Asakusa Arc, Tsuzumi Mansion Arc.

All five of these specials were previously broadcast only in Japan and are abridgments of the first set of main arcs in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba aired its first season all thew ay back in 2019, so this serves as a quick way to jog your memory. The specials range in length anywhere from 1 hour and 26 minutes to two hours and 18 minutes, offering fans a quick refresher, or even a fast way to experience the early season as we head towards the final arc.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can be a bit tricky to follow because of the mix of traditional seasons and special films, but basically these five films recap the entirety of the first season. From there, you can jump into Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train movie or the anime series' Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc (episodes 27-33). Both are adaptations of the Mugen Train arc from the manga.

After the Mugen Train arc, you can dive into the Entertainment District Arc (episodes 34-44), followed by the Swordsmith Village Arc (episodes 45-55) and finally the Hashira Training Arc (episodes 56-63).

All of this should bring you up to speed before Demon Slayer: Kimetso no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc. This will include a trio of theatrical movies that adapt the final arc of the manga series. The first film in the Infinity Castle Arc trilogy will arrive in theaters in the United States and Canda on September 12th, so you've got some time to catch up if you haven't yet started the anime or simply need a refresher course.

Crunchyroll is already home to all seasons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as well as the Mugen Train movie. They can be streamed in English subs and dubs. The series synopsis reads:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an anime adaptation produced by Ufotable, based on the manga series of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge. The series has received universal praise for its animation and action sequences, characters and voice acting, and overall storyline. It's considered by many to be one of the best anime.