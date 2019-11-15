ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Finally Gets An Official Release Date; Scheduled For February

With an action-packed gameplay trailer, Bandai Namco has finally revealed that One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will officially be releasing in February of next year.

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

is Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's new 3-vs-3 fighting game, obviously based on the popularseries of anime and manga created by mangaka One.The developers had announced this new 3-vs-3 fighting game in June of this year, but they didn't give us an official release date for it; that is, until now. Today, Bandai Namco has finally revealed thatwill become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on theWith the announcement, Bandai Namco also took the opportunity to release an action-packed gameplay trailer for, so check it out down below and let us know what you think about it!Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this brand-new gameplay trailer, is the fact that it's been dubbed to English, which is something that fans of the One Punch Man series will, more than likely, appreciate.Check it out:



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 28th of Februrary in 2020.