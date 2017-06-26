ONE-PUNCH MAN Manga Artist Yusuke Murata Draws DBZ Characters
Like nearly every other Weekly Shonen Jump manga creator, Yusuku Murata has no qualms about letting it be known that he grew up a huge fan of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z manga series. Previously, he discussed the steps he had to take to match his style with Toriyama's art when he was comissioned for a tribute poster for the 30th Anniversary of Dragon Ball back in 2015.
One-Punch Man's Yusuke Murata brings his sick art style to Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Z. Somebody give that man a run on the Dragon Ball Super manga!
Well, he's back at it again, taking to twitter to post some stellar sketches of Goku, Raditz, Vegeta, Android 18 and Krillin. Unlike the tribute poster, he drew the sketches in his own distinct style instead of trying to imitate Toriyama.
Who knows how much longer the One-Punch Man manga will continue. Perhaps Murata will get his chance on Dragon Ball Super one day,
As a bonus, here are some of Murata's sketches of the One-Punch Man esper sisters, Tatsumaki aka Tornado of Terror and Fubuki aka Blizzard of Hell.
