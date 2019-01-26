ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 2 Has Revealed A New Character

Studio Madhouse's action super power seinen anime series, One-Punch Man , has revealed a new character as well as the voice actor joining the project. Here is more information on the series.

The official One-Punch Man website has revealed a new character and voice actor joining the action seinen anime series. The site is also listing the opening theme song performer. The new character joining the show is Suiryu with voice actor Masaya Matsukaze. This character is the legendary four-time champion of the Super Fight tournament.



JAM Project is behind the opening theme song of the second season. The new song is titled Seijaku no Apostle or Quiet Apostle. The CD for the single will be available for purchase on April 24 and will include two variants, the original cover with the artist on it and the anime series cover.



AnimeJapan will have a special event where the two main voice actors Makoto Furukawa who plays Saitama and Kaito Ishikawa who plays Genos, will be featured guests. A stage event will take place on March 23, celebrating the anime's release on April.

Cast

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama

Kaito Ishikawa as Genos

Yuuki Kaji as Onsoku no Sonic (Speed-o'-Sound Sonic)

Aoi Yūki as Senritsu no Tatsumaki (Terrible Tornado)

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Silverfang

Kenjiro Tsuda as Atomic Samurai

Minami Takayama as Dōtei (Child Emperor)

Tesshō Genda as Metal Knight

Hiroki Yasumoto as King

Takahiro Sakurai as Zombieman

Yōji Ueda as Kudō Kishi (Drive Knight)

Daisuke Namikawa as Butagami (Pig God)

Satoshi Hino as Chōgōkin Kurobikari (Superalloy Blackluster)

Yūji Ueda as Banken-man (Watchdog Man)

Kousuke Toriumi as Senkō no Flash (Flashy Flash)

Katsuyuki Konishi as Tank-top Master

Wataru Hatano as Kinzoku Bat (Metal Bat)

Masaya Onosaka as Puri-Puri Prisoner

Mamoru Miyano as Handsome Kamen Amai Mask

Saori Hayami as Jigoku no Fubuki (Hellish Blizzard)

Yūichi Nakamura as Mumen Rider

