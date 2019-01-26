ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 2 Has Revealed A New Character

The official One-Punch Man website has revealed a new character and voice actor joining the action seinen anime series. The site is also listing the opening theme song performer. The new character joining the show is Suiryu with voice actor Masaya Matsukaze. This character is the legendary four-time champion of the Super Fight tournament.
JAM Project is behind the opening theme song of the second season. The new song is titled Seijaku no Apostle or Quiet Apostle. The CD for the single will be available for purchase on April 24 and will include two variants, the original cover with the artist on it and the anime series cover.
AnimeJapan will have a special event where the two main voice actors Makoto Furukawa who plays Saitama and Kaito Ishikawa who plays Genos, will be featured guests. A stage event will take place on March 23, celebrating the anime's release on April.
Cast
Makoto Furukawa as Saitama
Kaito Ishikawa as Genos
Yuuki Kaji as Onsoku no Sonic (Speed-o'-Sound Sonic)
Aoi Yūki as Senritsu no Tatsumaki (Terrible Tornado)
Kazuhiro Yamaji as Silverfang
Kenjiro Tsuda as Atomic Samurai
Minami Takayama as Dōtei (Child Emperor)
Tesshō Genda as Metal Knight
Hiroki Yasumoto as King
Takahiro Sakurai as Zombieman
Yōji Ueda as Kudō Kishi (Drive Knight)
Daisuke Namikawa as Butagami (Pig God)
Satoshi Hino as Chōgōkin Kurobikari (Superalloy Blackluster)
Yūji Ueda as Banken-man (Watchdog Man)
Kousuke Toriumi as Senkō no Flash (Flashy Flash)
Katsuyuki Konishi as Tank-top Master
Wataru Hatano as Kinzoku Bat (Metal Bat)
Masaya Onosaka as Puri-Puri Prisoner
Mamoru Miyano as Handsome Kamen Amai Mask
Saori Hayami as Jigoku no Fubuki (Hellish Blizzard)
Yūichi Nakamura as Mumen Rider
Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of "special training," he's getting strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong-even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Shibabawa's prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes appearance.
One-Punch Man Season 2 is out on April 2019