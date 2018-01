ORANGE: FUTURE Has Been Announced And The Complete Collection Is Hitting North America Next Week

Seven Seas has just announced that they will be releasing, which is the long-awaited sequel to the Eisner-nominated series. This new book expands the science fiction shoujo hit with fresh perspective on its evolving timelines, making it a must-have for fans of the original bestseller. They have also announced that(Volume 1 and Volume 2), will be available at retailers across North America next week.Themanga will be landing on the 23rd of this month and it will carry a small price of $12.99.Experience the world offrom a whole new perspective, as the fate of the present and future timelines unfolds from the point of view of the ever-cheerful third wheel, Suwa Hiroto. Reuniting years later in college, Suwa and Naho’s lives have been forever scarred by their experiences in high school. They say time heals all wounds, but sometimes, time is not enough.