ORE GA SUKI NANO WA IMOUTO DAKEDO IMOUTO JA NAI Gets Release Date And New Voice Actors
One of the longest names in anime out there, Ore ga Suki nano wa Imouto dakedo Imouto ja nai, has an official release date and has shared the cast of voice actors. Here are the details of its transmission.
The website for the anime adaptation of the Ore ga Suki nano wa light novel series, Imouto dakedo Imouto ja nai, announces the premiere for October 10 through AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV and KBS Kyoto. In the following days the series will be broadcasted in other Japanese channels such as TV Aichi, TV Kyushu and in BS11, it will also be broadcasted through the applications Anime Store and AbemaTV.
Yui Ogura as Mai Himuro
In addition to the release date, the designs of three more characters were revealed as well as the actors who will lend their voices in the series.
Chinatsu Akasaki as Ahegao W Peace Sensei
Kazusa Aranami as Sakura Minazuki
Tasuku Hatanaka as Yu Nagami
Reina Kondo as Suzuka Nagami
Hiroyuki Furukawa, who worked as a director on My First Girlfriend is a Gal, Okusama ga Seitokaichō! and Masō Gakuen H×H, is the person set to direct this new animated project for NAZ studio television. In addition, Furukawa is responsible for adapting the designs of original Gintarō characters. He announced in September 2017 that he founded his own animation studio, Ore ga Suki nano wa Imōto dakedo Imōto ja nai being his first project.
In October of last year the Media Factory publishing house announced a project to adapt the original work of Seiji Ebisu to anime. It is a romantic comedy published by the Japanese publisher under its publishing label Fantasia Bunko since 2016 and with illustrations by Gintarō. An adaptation to the manga began to be serialized in December of 2017 in the pages of the Monthly Dragon Age magazine at the hands of Kō Narita.
Suzuka Nagami is a beautiful third-year middle school student who has excellent grades and is the student council president. She wrote a novel about a little sister who dotes on her older brother, and the the novel wins a light novel award. After they discuss the matter, Yuu is the one who debuts as a proxy light novel author instead of Suzuka, under the pen name Chikai Towano.
