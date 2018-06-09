ORE GA SUKI NANO WA IMOUTO DAKEDO IMOUTO JA NAI Gets Release Date And New Voice Actors

One of the longest names in anime out there, Ore ga Suki nano wa Imouto dakedo Imouto ja nai , has an official release date and has shared the cast of voice actors. Here are the details of its transmission.

The website for the anime adaptation of the Ore ga Suki nano wa light novel series, Imouto dakedo Imouto ja nai, announces the premiere for October 10 through AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV and KBS Kyoto. In the following days the series will be broadcasted in other Japanese channels such as TV Aichi, TV Kyushu and in BS11, it will also be broadcasted through the applications Anime Store and AbemaTV.



In addition to the release date, the designs of three more characters were revealed as well as the actors who will lend their voices in the series.



Yui Ogura as Mai Himuro

Chinatsu Akasaki as Ahegao W Peace Sensei



Kazusa Aranami as Sakura Minazuki



Tasuku Hatanaka as Yu Nagami



Reina Kondo as Suzuka Nagami



Hiroyuki Furukawa, who worked as a director on My First Girlfriend is a Gal, Okusama ga Seitokaichō! and Masō Gakuen H×H, is the person set to direct this new animated project for NAZ studio television. In addition, Furukawa is responsible for adapting the designs of original Gintarō characters. He announced in September 2017 that he founded his own animation studio, Ore ga Suki nano wa Imōto dakedo Imōto ja nai

being

his first project.

In October of last year the Media Factory publishing house announced a project to adapt the original work of Seiji Ebisu to anime. It is a romantic comedy published by the Japanese publisher under its publishing label Fantasia Bunko since 2016 and with illustrations by Gintarō. An adaptation to the manga began to be serialized in December of 2017 in the pages of the Monthly Dragon Age magazine at the hands of Kō Narita.