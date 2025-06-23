ONE PIECE Volume 112 Release Date Announced With First Look At Eiichiro Oda's Gorgeous Cover Art

One Piece Volume 112 is set to arrive next week, and the official social media account for the franchise has shared the official cover art for the upcoming volume.

Confirmed on social media, Volume 112 will cover Chapters 1134 to 1144 of the manga. This is primarily a continuation of the Elbaph Arc, following the Straw Hats as they journey through the giant homeland of Elbaph.

With One Piece now in its Final Saga, Volume 112 very much feels like the beginning of the end. We get revelations, reunions, and climactic battles in this emotionally rich volume.

The cover, which was officially revealed online, is vibrant and celebratory, almost like a calm before the storm. It features Luffy front and center with Elbaph's giants surrounding. It also highlights the bittersweet reunion of Robin and Saul. Interestingly, Oda opted not to include the looming threat of the God's Knights, who appear as active antagonists for the first time.

Ahead of the cover's reveal, the One Piece social media accounts also shared a video of Eiichiro Oda's cover production process. It showcases a few early iterations and ideas for the cover before ultimately revealing the final artwork.

One Piece Volume 112 will release in Japan on July 4th. In addition to Chapters 1134 to 1144, it will also include a special SBS section where Oda will answer a few questions from fans.

Unfortunately, Volume 112 is only set for release in Japan right now. It will likely take a few months before the English-language edition becomes available in the United States.

The One Piece manga has now been running for over 27 years, having first debuted in July 1997. Although the series is in the final saga, Oda said back in 2022 that it will be "a few years long." This has led many to believe that the series will officially come to an end sometime around 2026 or 2027. So while we've still got some time, Volume 112 is clearly a key part of the beginning of the end of One Piece.

As for the anime adaptation, it's currently in the Egghead Arc, which started with Chapter 1058 of the manga and ended with Chapter 1123. In addition to the manga and anime, there's plenty more for One Piece fans to get excited about. The highly anticipated second season of Netflix's live-action series is set to premiere in 2026, with fans getting a first look at the live-action version of Chopper just a few weeks ago. The first wave of LEGO sets based on the live-action series are also set to arrive this August.