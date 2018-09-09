Original Anime ZOMBIELAND SAGA Gets A New Conceptual Image
Studio MAPPA's original anime television series, Zombieland Saga, has revealed a new conceptual image. Avex Pictures previously shared a trailer where the series is introduced to audiences.
The staff behind the original animated project of Zombieland Saga has shown a new conceptual image of the anime, in which the first character designs of the TV series produced and aired by MAPPA, Avex Pictures and Cygames are shown.
The anime was presented for the first time in the month of July during the Anime Expo 2018 and is scheduled to debut on the small Japanese screen next autumn, starting in October.
Video game developer Cygames describes this Zombieland Saga anime as a "refreshing new twist" in the zombie genre. The Japanese label Avex Pictures also participates in this animated project that is scheduled to be released in Japan next autumn 2018.
