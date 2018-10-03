Original TV Anime LADYSPO To Air On Japan's TOKYO MX
Tokyo MX has revealed the first details for an original sci-fi TV anime premiering on the station this April. In a season that features an unusually high amount of fan-favorite returning shows, can a new property that's not based on a manga or video game find its footing?
An original anime focusing on female bounty hunters gathered for an annual sports competition will be vying for your attention in the crowded Spring 2018 anime season.
The series is titled Ladyspo, short for Lady Sports and follows female bounty hunters who compete in an annual sports competition. Just why the teams are comprised of bounty hunters and exactly what kind of sports they'll be playing remains a mystery. However, since the show appears to be set in a futuristic sci-fi universe, odds are that it will be something a little more exotic than soccer.
Hiroshi Kimura is directing the series. The cast includes Saki Shimada, Akari Uehara, Suzuna Kinoshita, Misato Aoyanagi, Aina Kusuda. LadySpo premieres April 9. Stay tuned for additional details, trailers and info on its streaming home.
