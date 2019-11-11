A Recently Released Japanese Trailer POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD Has Revealed Two New Pokémon
Nintendo and Game Freak have released a brand-new, and final trailer for the highly anticipated Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, which is finally becoming available as a Nintendo Switch exclusive title this Friday the 15th of November.
In the latest trailer for the highly anticipated Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, released on the Japanese Pokémon YouTube channel, fans are introduced to two brand-new Pocket Monsters.
This new trailer comes from the official Pokémon YouTube channel from Japan, and it is introducing players to two brand-new Pokémon that are exclusive to the Galar region; the United Kingdom-inspired region that players will explore in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.
While the trailer doesn't tell us what type of Pokémon these new creatures are, it should still make fans of the Pokémon series even more excited to play the soon-to-be-released title.
UPDATE: As of this writing, Nintendo had only released the Japanese version of the trailer; since then, however, they have released the English version of it, so be sure to check it out down below.
Take a look:
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]