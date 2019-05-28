A Sequel To The DETECTIVE PIKACHU Game Has Been Announced For The Nintendo Switch
A sequel to the Detective Pikachu 3DS video-game which released back in 2016 has been officially announced. This is likely on account of the success of the recent movie adaptation of the game which starred Ryan Reynolds as the titular Pokémon.
Tsunekazu Ishihara, the president of The Pokémon Company, recently took to the stage of the company's press conference to announce a sequel to the Detective Pikachu 3DS game.
The first instalment was an adventure game which allowed the player control of Tim Goodman, the human companion of Detective Pikachu. Together, the duo would find clues and solve mysteries - similar to the afformentioned movie of the same name. Detective Pikachu was praised for its storytelling, puzzles, and gameplay. It garnered many positive reviews.
The Pokémon Company's president, Tsunekazu Ishihara, took to the stage of the company's recent press conference (via Toonado) to announce a follow-up to the 3DS title.
In terms of the game's story; the sequel will pick up after the cliffhanger of its predecessor. The follow-up will release on the Nintendo Switch and Creatures Inc. will return to develop to develop it.
