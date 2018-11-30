Brock and Misty's outfit are available now in POKEMON GO

If you're a fan of Brock and Misty and would love to have their outfit on your character in Pokémon Go, well, you're in luck because they are available today.

A lot of us older folks who grew up watching the original Pokemon cartoons can agree on one thing and is the fact that Brock and Misty were two of our favorite characters. In fact, they were better than Ash himself, but we’re not going to divulge into that today.

A recent report has confirmed that Brock and Misty outfits are now available in Pokemon GO, and it’s all about celebrating the release of Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee.

Now, it should be noted that the outfits come from the new games and not the original ones from yesteryear, therefore, things will look quite different from what you remember, and that’s fine.

The best way to appreciate these characters and what they bring to the table right now is to play the new games if you have the chance. If not, watch the many let’s play videos on YouTube or other sources if available.

In celebration of the arrival of #PokemonLetsGo, avatar items inspired by familiar Gym Leaders from the Kanto region are now available for purchase in the Style Shop. Do you know who these avatar items are inspired by? 😉 pic.twitter.com/89onTKmWLH — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 29, 2018

What’s the cost of the outfits?

From what we’ve gathered, each outfit should cost 550 points. Since I’m not a player of Pokemon Go, it’s difficult for me to explain how to gain that amount or if real money can purchase these in-game coins.

What is certain, however, is the fact that thousands will purchase the outfits due to the popularity of the characters, which is another reason for the Pokemon Company to bring Brock and Misty back as regulars in the cartoons.

It won’t happen, unfortunately, but we can dream, can we not?

Bear in mind that both characters are set to appear in an upcoming cartoon episode set to air on December 23 this year. It’s another special episode, but don’t expect them to show up quite often after that.