DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Ryan Reynolds Provides The Motion Capture For The Titular POKEMON In This BTS Photo

Detective Pikachu will not only see Ryan Reynolds provide his voice to the titular role but also his acting ability through motion-capture technology. Find out more...





The first trailer, which dropped in November of last year , shows off Reynolds in the role of Pikachu. It seems that Reynolds didn't only provide his voice to the role, but also spent time with motion-capture dots across his face - therefore allowing his acting ability to imbue life into Detective Pikachu on top of his divisive vocals.



Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.