DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Three New Posters Released, Alongside Fan-Art Contest Announcement

A fan-art contest has been announced for the Detective Pikachu movie and three more official posters have been released. Hit the jump to check them out...

the release of the first trailer for Detective Pikachu, wherein the world was introduced to a live-action Pokemon movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular Pikachu. The reception was split, but positive for the most part.



Along with the trailer came the first poster which featured Detective Pikachu amid Ryme City. Now the upcoming movie's official Instagram account ( @detectivepikachumovie ) has released three more posters - each of which are in different styles - you can check those out below.

an official page which describes the contest as such: The Instagram post didn't only feature the new posters but also the announcement of a contest of which fans can participate in. The Instagram post links towhich describes the contest as such:

To amplify the launch of the film, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legend Pictures LLC (“Legendary”) are creating an art activation campaign leading up toPOKÉMON Detective Pikachu’s release, and they want to collaborate with you!



Artists, designers, illustrators and animators from around the world are invited to create one-of-a-kind static or animated artwork for POKÉMON Detective Pikachu inspired by the latest imagery and teaser trailer from the film.

What do you think of the new posters? Will you be participating in the contest? Are you looking forward to Detective Pikachu?

Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.