DETECTIVE PIKACHU's Japanese Dub Cast Enlists Talent From ATTACK ON TITAN & MY HERO ACADEMIA

The Japanese dub cast of Detective Pikachu has enlisted talent from Attack on Titan , My Hero Academia , and Kamen Rider . Check out the full list of voice-actors...

Ryoma Takeuchi as Tim

Marie Iitoyo as Lucy

Hidetoshi Nishijima as Detective Pikachu

Hiroshi Naka as Howard

Shinichiro Miki as Roger

Megumi Hayashibara as Doctor Laurent

Inuko Inuyama as Grams

Kenta Miyake as Sebastian

Kaito Ishikawa as DJ

Yuki Kaji as Jack

Koichi Yamadera and Sayaka Kinoshita as Mewtwo

Rikako Aikawa as Psyduck

Mika Kanai as Jigglypuff

Wakana Kingyo as Ditto

released in Japan two days ago (but it yet to release in the US). Naturally, releasing the film in Japan required it to be translated and dubbed over by a Japanese cast. This dub cast has now been revealed in full.The highly-anticipated, live-action Pokemon movie sees, a human, Tim Goodman team up with Detective Pikachu to find out what happened to his father (and save the world)!Here's the full list of voice-actors involved with the Japanese version of Detective Pikachu - according to. If you're a fan of Kamen Rider, Attack on Titan, or My Hero Academia you may recognise a couple of the following actors...The cast is as follows:As well as; Yuji Ueda, Risa Shimizu, Motoki Sakuma, Kosuke Takaguchi, Mirei Kumagai, Saki Endo, Yasuhiro, Jun Miyamoto, Ryuta Iwasaki, Assistant Inspector Yoshida, and Ken Watanabe.