 DETECTIVE PIKACHU's Japanese Dub Cast Enlists Talent From ATTACK ON TITAN & MY HERO ACADEMIA
The Japanese dub cast of Detective Pikachu has enlisted talent from Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and Kamen Rider. Check out the full list of voice-actors...

Nebula | 5/5/2019
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: Comicbook
Detective Pikachu released in Japan two days ago (but it yet to release in the US). Naturally, releasing the film in Japan required it to be translated and dubbed over by a Japanese cast. This dub cast has now been revealed in full.

The highly-anticipated, live-action Pokemon movie sees, a human, Tim Goodman team up with Detective Pikachu to find out what happened to his father (and save the world)!

Here's the full list of voice-actors involved with the Japanese version of Detective Pikachu - according to Crunchyroll. If you're a fan of Kamen RiderAttack on Titan, or My Hero Academia you may recognise a couple of the following actors...

The cast is as follows:
  • Ryoma Takeuchi as Tim
  • Marie Iitoyo as Lucy
  • Hidetoshi Nishijima as Detective Pikachu
  • Hiroshi Naka as Howard
  • Shinichiro Miki as Roger
  • Megumi Hayashibara as Doctor Laurent
  • Inuko Inuyama as Grams
  • Kenta Miyake as Sebastian
  • Kaito Ishikawa as DJ
  • Yuki Kaji as Jack
  • Koichi Yamadera and Sayaka Kinoshita as Mewtwo
  • Rikako Aikawa as Psyduck
  • Mika Kanai as Jigglypuff
  • Wakana Kingyo as Ditto
As well as; Yuji Ueda, Risa Shimizu, Motoki Sakuma, Kosuke Takaguchi, Mirei Kumagai, Saki Endo, Yasuhiro, Jun Miyamoto, Ryuta Iwasaki, Assistant Inspector Yoshida, and Ken Watanabe.


 
Detective Pikachu is set to release in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
