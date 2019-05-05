DETECTIVE PIKACHU's Japanese Dub Cast Enlists Talent From ATTACK ON TITAN & MY HERO ACADEMIA
Detective Pikachu released in Japan two days ago (but it yet to release in the US). Naturally, releasing the film in Japan required it to be translated and dubbed over by a Japanese cast. This dub cast has now been revealed in full.
The Japanese dub cast of Detective Pikachu has enlisted talent from Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and Kamen Rider. Check out the full list of voice-actors...
The highly-anticipated, live-action Pokemon movie sees, a human, Tim Goodman team up with Detective Pikachu to find out what happened to his father (and save the world)!
Here's the full list of voice-actors involved with the Japanese version of Detective Pikachu - according to Crunchyroll. If you're a fan of Kamen Rider, Attack on Titan, or My Hero Academia you may recognise a couple of the following actors...
The cast is as follows:
As well as; Yuji Ueda, Risa Shimizu, Motoki Sakuma, Kosuke Takaguchi, Mirei Kumagai, Saki Endo, Yasuhiro, Jun Miyamoto, Ryuta Iwasaki, Assistant Inspector Yoshida, and Ken Watanabe.
Ryoma Takeuchi as Tim
Marie Iitoyo as Lucy
Hidetoshi Nishijima as Detective Pikachu
Hiroshi Naka as Howard
Shinichiro Miki as Roger
Megumi Hayashibara as Doctor Laurent
Inuko Inuyama as Grams
Kenta Miyake as Sebastian
Kaito Ishikawa as DJ
Yuki Kaji as Jack
Koichi Yamadera and Sayaka Kinoshita as Mewtwo
Rikako Aikawa as Psyduck
Mika Kanai as Jigglypuff
Wakana Kingyo as Ditto
Detective Pikachu is set to release in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
