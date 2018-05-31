Do People Eat Pokemon When They Want a Tasty Piece of Meat?

Could it be that Pokemon is the main dish in all the Pokemon anime and video games? Or is every human in that word a vegetation, leaving the Pokemon creatures to strive.

Ever since the first Pokémon anime series came to be many moons ago, fans have been wondering if humans eat Pokémon. It’s a valid question because there are no other creatures in the world, which gives the impression that a Pokémon is just a normal animal, but with special abilities.

A member of the Kotaku team, Gita Jackson, took it upon herself to ask Pokémon developer, Junichi Masuda on the possibilities of humans eating these beloved creatures. She asked him what kind of meat is eaten by humans in the world of Pokémon, and his answer only managed to ignite more debate.

“I’m actually curious about that as well,” according to Masuda.

From that statement, it’s safe to summarize that Pokémon are food, but one doesn’t have to take his word as gospel because the proof has been out there for years.

Magikarp steamed on a plate with vegetables

If you’ve watched the original anime, then you might have remembered a scene from a particular episode where Ash Ketchum and Brock are thinking about having a Magikarp for lunch. What’s even more interesting is the fact that an image of a well cooked Magikarp was shown.

Additionally, there were mentions in one of the video games of how the creature, Miltank, provides milk to people of the world. As it stands, then, if a person can drink milk from a Pokémon, then he or she will definitely eat it.

Let’s be honest here, Pokémon creatures are primarily used as sports for trainers in a similar way a horse is used for racing.

You see, there’s absolutely nothing stopping humans from devouring a Grumpig or a cute little Pikachu for dinner or lunch. For those who are vegetarian, we’d like to recommend a tasty Oddish soup but remember this creature is poisonous, so prepare the soup with care.

If you enjoy mushrooms in your vegetable soup, then how about adding a single Foongus to the mix.