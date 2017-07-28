Pokemon Headlines Pictures

Every NBA Gets An Detailed Pokemon Themed Make Over

This is what it would look like if every team in the NBA got re-designed with a Pokemon theme. Hit the jump and check them all out!

There have been a lot of these types of makeovers going around on the web, but this one is very well done. This time every NBA Basketball team gets a Pokemon theme makeover. From the Chicago Tauros to the Atlants shocks and more. . . heck in the Seattle Supersonics got a makeover and they haven't been an NBA team in a long long time.

In all honesty, the Philadelphia 9 Tales has to take the cake in the field of 30 (31 with Seattle). Honorable mentions: Golden State Wartortles, Sacremento Nido Kings, Seattle Onix. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the usual place. 




