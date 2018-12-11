Ikue Ōtani, The Original Voice Of Pikachu, Briefly Features In The New Trailer For DETECTIVE PIKACHU

Ikue Ōtani, who has been voicing Pikachu since the Pokemon anime series began back in 1997, briefly features in the brand new trailer for the Detective Pikachu movie.

was released today by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures and introduced the world to a Pikachu with the voice of Ryan Reynolds. Though the trailer seems to have been very well-received, the reaction to Reynolds' voice coming out of Pikachu is mixed.



The film is loosely based on the 2016 game of the same name in which voice actor Kaiji Tang voiced the titular character. However, the lovable, yellow Pokemon is usually voiced by, Japanese voice actress, Ikue Ōtani - and,

in a nice ode to the actress who's been attached to the role since 1997, s

he actually features in the trailer as Pikachu.

As explained in the trailer, Pikachu's new partner-in-crime seems to be able to understand what he's saying, in the English voice of Ryan Reynolds, however everyone else only hears "Pika! Pika!" in the traditional, adorable voice of Pikachu. This is demonstrated briefly in the trailer, wherein we hear Pikachu's traditional speech, and its there that Ōtani features.

Detective Pikachu is set to release on May 10th, 2019.