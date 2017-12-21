NETFLIX Is Cutting Two Movies And Three Seasons Of POKEMON From Their List

As usual with new shows coming to Netflix every month, so must the old ones say farewell. Sadly this time some of Netflix's Pokémon anime is on the chopping block.

The new year is just around the corner, and that means a whole new slate of movies, anime and your favorite TV shows to watch. Sadly as usual with new shows coming to Netflix every month, so must the old ones say farewell. Sadly this time there is some Pokémon anime on the chopping block. Down below is a video of what you can expect to come to Netflix in January, followed by the sad news of the Pokémon anime that we must say farewell to.







As of January 1, 2018, Netflix will be cutting off and no longer offering the following Pokémon titles:



Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League Season 1

Pokémon: XY, seasons 1-2



What are your thoughts on the sad news? Are you going to be missing these episodes and movies of Pokémon? Or are you glad that they are getting rid of it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

