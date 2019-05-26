New Reports Indicate That DETECTIVE PIKACHU Recently Crossed An Impressive Box Office Milestone
Releasing last month, Detective Pikachu is the first live-action film in the popular Pokemon franchise. While it was predicted that the film would succeed, based on its ties to Pokemon alone, nobody would've been able to guess how much it would soar.
According to new estimations, Detective Pikachu has made $116 million at the US box office so far. This would make it the tenth film released this year to cross the $100M mark domestically.
A lot of people thought that Detective Pikachu wouldn't be able to hold a candle to Avengers: Endgame, which had only released a week and a half beforehand. However, the Pokemon film has still managed to thrive, recently passing the $100 million USD mark at the domestic box office after just two weeks in theatres.
This news comes courtesy of estimate numbers by Box Office Mojo (via Toonado), who recently reported that Detective Pikachu has earned $116 million domestically so far. This would therefore make it the tenth film to release in 2019 to cross the $100 million mark in the US alone. Combined with the amount it has earned elsewhere; Detective Pikachu has made $352.9 million worldwide.
