New Stunning POKEMON: I CHOOSE YOU Theatrical Poster
The latest Pokemon Film celebrates the 20th anniversary since we first got to Pikachu and Ash in action! The film's new theatrical poster hypes up the newly released film. The film of course, follows Ash's first days with Pikachu and the promise that they made each other.
The new beautifully made poster for the newly released Pokemon: I Choose You feature film sets the tone for the films 20th anniversary.
There is no current timetable on when the film will reach the North American continent and beyone, but it is only a matter of time. The film was released on July 15th. Check out the new theatrical poster below!
Ash and Pikachu are ready to finish what they started 20 years ago! You can also check out the trailer and the film synopsis below and be sure to let us know what you think!
About Pokemon: I Choose You
Ash, a boy living in Pallet Town, greeted the morning of his 10th birthday, the day he could become qualified to become a Pokémon Trainer. Ash's heart was filled with a desire for Pokémon he has never seen before and a world he has never seen before, but while he was meant to be given a Pokémon that would become his partner at the Oak Laboratories, he ended up severely oversleeping, and all that was left for him was a single Pikachu, a Pokémon that did not get attached to humans. "Do you hate me? I like you!" Even though the two were at odds with one another, their friendship deepened little by little, and as they looked up at the legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh that flew through the sky on the day they set off, Ash and Pikachu swore an oath as they held one of its Rainbow Wings: "Let's go meet it together one day!" And thus, Pikachu and Ash, who set off on his journey to become the world's greatest Pokémon Master, end up meeting the Trainers Makoto and Soji on their way before getting told a legend concerning Ho-Oh.
"Those who, guided by the Rainbow Wing, meet with Ho-Oh, shall become the Heroes of the Rainbow." Ash and the others end up getting guided by Marshadow, a mysterious Pokémon that had been lurking in Ash's shadow without anyone realizing, and make their way to Mount Tensei, where Ho-Oh lives, but a strong opponent appears before them. Will the duo manage to reach Ho-Oh?! In order for them to fulfill the promise they swore on the day the departed, the two of them now begin an adventure that will last until they become "true partners"!
