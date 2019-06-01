POKEMON GO Almost Made $800 Million Last Year, 40% Increase Compared To 2017
Pokemon GO is still going strong. Releasing midway through 2016, Niantic have kept the mobile game alive by consistently improving upon and adding various features. Pokemon GO is apparently going so strong that, in comparison with 2017, last year saw a significant revenue increase.
Niantic's mobile-game Pokemon GO made $796 million throughout 2018, an almost 40% growth compared to 2017. Hit the jump to find out more information...
The game almost made an impressive $800 million USD - that's a 37% increase over the previous year - according to new reports (via Forbes). The exact amount is $796 million worldwide. Breaking down the numbers even further reveals that; Pokemon GO made about $2.2 million per day.
$262 million of the revenue came from American players, while $239 million came from Japanese players. In total, since the game's 2016 debut, the estimated amount Pokemon GO has earned is $2.2 billion - and it's likely they'll hit 3 billion by this year's end.
What do you think of Pokemon GO's 2018 earnings? Are you still playing the mobile game?
