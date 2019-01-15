 POKEMON GO Is Currently Celebrating "Hoenn Region" Pokemon Like The Groudon & Kyogre
For the remainder of January, Pokemon GO will be celebrating the "Hoenn Region" and its inhabiting Pokemon - like the legendary Groudon and Kyogre. Find out more...

Nebula | 1/15/2019
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: Gamefragger
Pokemon GO will be closing out the remainder of January with a two-week-long event which will celebrate "Hoenn Region" Pokemon. Beginning today at 1pm PST (and coming to a close on January 29th), as announced via Pokemon GO's Twitter (@PokemonGoApp), Pokemon of the Ruby and Sapphire games will begin to pop-up en masse.

The legendary Groudon and Kyogre will be returning to Pokemon GO, during this event, as Raid Bosses. Breloom Shroomish will be provided a powerful, new move known as the "Grass Knot" - thereby making it the most powerful Grass-type in the game.

The Hoenn Celebration will see 7km eggs exclusively birth Hoenn Pokemon and increase the general spawn rates of any and all Hoenn Pokemon. This event will also introduce two new Shiny Pokemon in the form of a Zigzagooon and Taillow.


What do you think of the "Hoenn" event? Will you be out on the streets pursuing Hoenn Pokemon today?
