POKEMON JOURNEYS: New And Classic Collide In A Brand New Trailer For The Anime's Latest Arc

A new trailer for Pokemon Journeys continues to make the series a standout with awesome new footage featuring amazing legendary Pokemon both new and old! Hit the jump to check it out!

For just over two decades, the Pokemon anime has entertained fans, both young and old, with its adventurous tone and never give up attitude. However, things have rarely gotten too serious for Ash Ketchum and his friends (aside from some movies or a handful of episodes).

Pokemon Journeys is the latest anime in the franchise and features Ash teaming up with a fellow trainer named Goh as they venture to all of the past regions, including the newest addition, the Galar region. On this journey, they discover new Pokemon, and viewers learn that Goh's primary goal is to capture every Pokemon he can!

The latest arc of the series, however, seems to get more serious in a new trailer, as the heroes of the series are joined by multiple legendary Pokemon to stop another nefarious scheme from what appears to be Team Rocket! There is still a lot left to discover and a ton of surprises in store!

Be wary as the new trailer may spoil some Pokemon appearances in the show! But for those that do watch, we would love to hear your thoughts on the video in the comments below!





This season follows the adventures of Ash Ketchum and new protagonist Goh as they travel across all eight regions of the Pokémon franchise, including the new Galar region from Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Pokemon Journeys is airing in Japan and also streaming on Netflix in the west!