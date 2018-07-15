POKEMON: LET's GO Female Eevee to Have Slightly Different Design Than Male Counterpart

Eevee in the upcoming Pokémon: Let’s Go video game for the Nintendo Switch will have different looks based on gender, and that's both a good thing for fans and Nintendo.

The upcoming Pokémon: Let’s Go video game for the Nintendo Switch will contain a female Eevee that look different from her male counterpart. This will be the first time an Eevee will have a different look because of gender, but not the first overall.

For anyone who is wondering how to tell which Eevee is male from which is female, well, that’s pretty easy. The male version will have spikey hair and brown eyes, while the female version will have purple eyes, and what appears to be a heart design on its tale.

We should point out that this is the first time since the release of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl that a Pokémon was given slight changes to their design due to gender. We can only hope all Pokémon get this treatment in future games because it matters.

Do you love playing dress up?

Interestingly enough, players will have the option of dressing up their Eevee in costumes and with new haircuts. This is a first in any Pokémon games, and because of this, we expect fans to go crazy over Pokémon: Let’s Go when it becomes available later this year.

You know what? The changes to the creatures where gender is concerned have some broader implications that will no doubt benefit the Pokémon Company in a huge way. Expect a lot of new merchandises because these female Pokémon is all about encouraging little girls to tell mommy and daddy they want an Eevee for themselves.

It’s good marketing, but it’s also great for empowering little girls who would prefer to have a Pokémon that is the same gender as themselves.