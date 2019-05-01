POKEMON: Pokemon Company CEO Admits Development On The Nintendo Switch Was Harder Than Anticipated
November of last year saw The Pokemon Company release their very first games for the Nintendo Switch console. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee were met with critical praise and sold well, despite being developed rather quickly.
The CEO of The Pokemon Company recently stated that developing Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch console was more difficult that anticipated. Hit the jump...
Though the development evidently resulted in great games, according to the CEO of The Pokemon Company, it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows behind-the-scenes. Tsunekazu Ishihara stated in a recently interview, with the Japanese outlet Dime, that the jump from the 3DS was a tad more drastic than the company had anticipated.
Ishihara stated that (via Comicbook.com) most troubles came about on-account of the Switch being a hybrid system - which allows players to either play games on-the-go or on a TV. Gameplay had to adequate and enjoyable no matter which was the player chooses to play.
"The CEO also admits that perhaps low expectations of the challenge of switching to the system probably didn't help, and that the reality of developing for the Switch was probably five times harder than what was expected."
What do you think of Ishihara's statements? What are your thoughts on the Pokemon: Let's Go! games?
