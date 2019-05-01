POKEMON: Pokemon Company CEO Admits Development On The Nintendo Switch Was Harder Than Anticipated

The CEO of The Pokemon Company recently stated that developing Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch console was more difficult that anticipated. Hit the jump...

November of last year saw The Pokemon Company release their very first games for the Nintendo Switch console. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee were met with critical praise and sold well, despite being developed rather quickly.

Dime , that the jump from the 3DS was a tad more drastic than the company had anticipated. Though the development evidently resulted in great games, according to the CEO of The Pokemon Company, it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows behind-the-scenes. Tsunekazu Ishihara stated in a recently interview, with the Japanese outlet, that the jump from the 3DS was a tad more drastic than the company had anticipated.