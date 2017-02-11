Pokemon Headlines Pictures

POKEMON THE MOVIE: I CHOOSE YOU Gets Encore Screenings In The U.S.

Anyone who needs more time to catch Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! this month is in luck, because encore screenings have officially been added at U.S. cinemas!

Griffin Best | 11/2/2017
Filed Under: "Pokemon"
Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! encore screenings have officially been added at U.S. cinemas. In addition to the originally planned release on November 5 and 6, showings have been added for November 11 and 14. You can see if I Choose You! is playing at a theater near you and purchase tickets at the Fathom Events website.

Here is the schedule of the times and days the movie will be available for viewing:
  • Sunday, November 5, 2017; 12:55 p.m. local time
  • Monday, November 6, 2017; 7:00 p.m. local time
  • Saturday, November 11, 2017; 12:55 p.m. local time
  • Tuesday, November 14, 2017: 7:00 p.m. local time



One small detail to note if you're hoping to get your hands on the special Pokémon TCG card and Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon add-on QR code, you'll need to see the movie on November 5 or 6, because they won't be available at the encore showings. Here's more information for those who missed it:

Fans who purchase tickets for the November 5 and 6 showings will have the chance to receive a never-before-seen Pokémon Trading Card Game card, featuring Ash’s Pikachu wearing its Trainer’s hat, and a QR Code that unlocks an in-game event and Ash’s Pikachu wearing its Trainer’s hat in the upcoming Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon video games (While supplies last. Quantities are limited).
