POKEMON THE MOVIE: I CHOOSE YOU Gets Encore Screenings In The U.S.
Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! encore screenings have officially been added at U.S. cinemas. In addition to the originally planned release on November 5 and 6, showings have been added for November 11 and 14. You can see if I Choose You! is playing at a theater near you and purchase tickets at the Fathom Events website.
Here is the schedule of the times and days the movie will be available for viewing:
Sunday, November 5, 2017; 12:55 p.m. local time
Monday, November 6, 2017; 7:00 p.m. local time
Saturday, November 11, 2017; 12:55 p.m. local time
Tuesday, November 14, 2017: 7:00 p.m. local time
One small detail to note if you're hoping to get your hands on the special Pokémon TCG card and Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon add-on QR code, you'll need to see the movie on November 5 or 6, because they won't be available at the encore showings. Here's more information for those who missed it:
Fans who purchase tickets for the November 5 and 6 showings will have the chance to receive a never-before-seen Pokémon Trading Card Game card, featuring Ash’s Pikachu wearing its Trainer’s hat, and a QR Code that unlocks an in-game event and Ash’s Pikachu wearing its Trainer’s hat in the upcoming Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon video games (While supplies last. Quantities are limited).
