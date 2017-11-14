POKEMON THE MOVIE: I CHOOSE YOU To Air On Disney XD On November 25
Fathom Events and The Pokemon Company initially announced North American screenings of Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You on November 5 and 6. However, greater than anticipated public demand led to additional screenings on November 11 and 14. For those Pokemon fans who live too far away from one of the theaters playing the film, they won't have to wait long to see what anime fans in major cities are watching. Twice on November 25, Disney XD will be airing the film at 10AM and 6PM.
Much to the delight of anime fans who don't have Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You at a local theater, Disney XD will be airing the film Thanksgiving weekend.
The film faced some controversy over the exclusion of original Ash companions Brock and Misty, in favor of Verity and Sorrel but the film went on to a #1 debut in Japan and currently has a MAL score of 7.31.
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! is an origin story highlighting Ash and Pikachu's first meeting and their adventures as they search for the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. The iconic pair encounter familiar faces along the way, new characters including Trainers Verity and Sorrel, and even a mysterious new Mythical Pokémon, Marshadow. Challenges and epic Pokémon battles abound in this unique new story about the beginning of one of the most beloved friendships in popular culture.
