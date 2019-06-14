POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Garbador, Zubat & Many More POKÉMON Creatures Feature In This New Concept Art
Some new pieces of Detective Pikachu concept art have been released by an artist who worked on the live-action Pokemon film. RJ Palmer shared two action-packed images to his Twitter (@arvalis).
Some Detective Pikachu concept art has made its way online which appears to show off early versions of the Pokemon fight club sequence - involving Charizard and Gyarados.
These pieces of concept art appear to be of an early version of the Pokemon fight club which featured in the film. The first piece that Palmer shared features Tim Goodman and, his Pokemon companion, Detective Pikachu amid a tense chase involving Charizard. Countless other Pokemon creatures also appear in this concept art.
Palmer also posted a tweet which points out little details and Easter Eggs that the first piece holds. Most prevalently, that the concept art includes realistic designs for both Garbador and Zubat. Neither of these Pokemon creatures featured in the actual film.
The second piece of artwork appears to show off an enormous battle sequence between Charizard and Gyarados, something much more spectacular than what we got in the final version of the film.
