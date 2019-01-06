POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU: The Titular Pokémon's Performance Was Based On Rabbits & Red Pandas

As the titular Pokemon spends most of his time standing up, the team had to find a way to prevent him from coming across as too humanoid. Dionne explained that the accomplished this by taking inspiration from rabbits and red pandas, two real animals which often stand on their hind legs.

For Pikachu, he spends so much of his time upright in the film and cartoons, with a range of motion that a human performer would have. But very quickly he turns into looking like a guy in a Pikachu suit. So I imagined him as an upright quadruped, like a rabbit. When you think of a rabbit up on its hind legs they really swing a lot of momentum into their steps. They’re not very well balanced.

"The moment that Pikachu would go down on all fours, that’s when we’d allow him to embrace the natural quadruped look. We referenced a lot of red pandas for those movements."



Synopsis: Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.

