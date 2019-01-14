The Digital Home Release Of POKEMON THE MOVIE: THE POWER OF US Is Out Now
A sequel to the animated reboot movie Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!; Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us originally release in July of last year in Japan. It later had a limited theatrical run in November of 2018 before debuting in the West on Disney XD in December.
The digital home release of Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us is now available from multiple digital stores. Hit the jump to find out more information...
It's the latter version, which aired on Disney XD, that is now available to purchase digitally - and is therefore dubbed in English. The Power of Us is available from iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video for the approximate and varying price of $11.99 USD.
This film is notable for redesigning Ash Ketchum and featuring the return of the legendary "Lugia" Pokemon. The first trailer for The Power of Us' upcoming sequel, Mewtwo Strikes Back, recently debuted - check it out here.
Synopsis: Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us tells the story of Ash and Pikachu as they journey to a small seaside town filled with a diverse set of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret.
What are your thoughts on Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us? Are you looking forward to Mewtwo Strikes Back?
