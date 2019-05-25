This Astonishing DETECTIVE PIKACHU Concept Art Reveals Even More Realistic Pokémon Designs





Stephen Molyneaux is one of the many talented individuals who we have to thank for the astonishing, realistic Pokémon designs. Molyneaux is an artist who created many pieces of concept art for Detective Pikachu. The art would be the film crew's first inkling of live-action Pokémon. Thankfully, Molyneaux recently released some of his artwork (via Toonado ). One of the greatest feats that Detective Pikachu pulled off was bringing the beloved franchise into the realm of live-action. The film was the first in the long-running Pokémon franchise to do so and thereby served as our first officialy look at what Pokémon would look like in the real world.

You can see every piece of concept art which Molyneaux released below. The stunning pieces show us some early designs of Pokémon creatures which did appear in the film, like Pikachu and Psyduck, and realistic designs of some that didn't.

Eevee

