This New Behind The Scenes Featurette For DETECTIVE PIKACHU Features Interviews With The Cast

The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.

Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.

If there is one film that has the chance to break the video game movie curse, it would be Warner Bros. and Legendary's highly anticipated— as several early reactions have led us to believe, although early reactions can be tricky and not reliable at all.Regardless, Legendary Entertainment and Director Rob Letterman seem to have done a wonderful job bringing the world of Pokémon to life, which is something that we can easily tell by watching at every trailer they have released for thelive-action adaptation of the video game.Today Warner Bros. has shared yet another behind the scenes featurette forthat reveals even more details about the fantastic world of Pokémon, as well as some details about the characters played by Ryan Reynolds(Detective Pikachu), Justice Smith(Tim Goodman), and Kathryn Newton(Lucy Stevens).Take a look: