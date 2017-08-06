This New PIKACHU USB Charger Is Getting A Lot Of Unwanted Attention
A new Pikachu charger has been making the rounds on the internet and it has been getting attention for all the wrong reasons. The Online retailer DH Gate modeled the USB charger to appear like the lovable Pokemon we all know and love. At first, the charger looks like a pretty decent replica, it becomes apparent pretty quickly that this charger is no ordinary Pikachu.
Check out the Pikachu charger that has people raising their eyebrows when they see the curious design. Check it out and try not to laugh!
No, the charger has no affiliation to the Pokemon Company and is a knock off product. When you look closely, Pikachu's dimensions are a little off, but the most damning evidence is that you plug the USB cable into Pikachu's butt. Remember kids, all of Pikachu's energy comes from his private parts! It is a good thing the Pokemon Company can't do anything about it, because the internet needed this one.
