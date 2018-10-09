PROJECT PRELUDE RUNE Gets Its First Promotional Video

During the Sony conference at the Tokyo Game Show 2018, the first teaser of the Project Prelude Rune was presented. This is the first project that will come from Studio Istolia, a new video game developer studio created by Hideo Baba, former director and producer of the Tales of series. The studio, located in Tokyo, has received this mission from Square Enix.



We can see some movement in a pair of scenes, as well as to who seems to be the protagonist walking through them. It has also been confirmed that this title will use the Unreal Engine graphics engine.



In the video it was also possible to read the phrase "May you always be just my beloved children". At the moment, the definitive title and the launch date are not known.



Last year unveiled some illustrations and images of Project Prelude Rune and they were announced through the following statement from Square Enix:



"The project aims to build a new RPG with a new fantasy: deploying a vast land full of life. Fed by the earth, the many people of this land dare to dream, fighting for what is just, and this is their history."



The name of the studio originates from the Greek word for "history". Studio Istolia aims to "provide unforgettable stories that will inspire players in their own lives and bring new gaming experiences to everyone."





