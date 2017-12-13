RECORD OF GRANCREST WAR Premieres January 5, Will Stream On Crunchyroll And Hulu

The continuation of the Record of Lodoss Wars franchise continues with Record of Grancrest War and will be distributed by Aniplex of America.

Record of Grancrest War (Grancrest Senki), the light novel series from writer Ryo Mizuno and illustrator Miyuu is receiving an anime adaptation at A-1 Pictures. Aniplex of America is distributing the series and have revealed that the series will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Hulu.



Mamoru Hatakeyama (Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū) is directing the series while the writing group, WriteWorks is handling the script. Hiroshi Yakou (Prison School) is handling character designs.



The series is described as: