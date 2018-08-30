RELEASE THE SPYCE Anime Gets New Promotional Image

The website for the original anime, Release the Spyce, was updated with a new conceptual image of this Lay-duce television project. The image showcases the protagonist Momo accompanied by Yuki, who will be interpreted by the seiyûs (Japanese VA) Yukari Anzai and Manami Numakura, respectively. This anime will premiere on October 7 at MBS, Tokyo MX and on October 8 at BS11.



In addition to Yukari Anzai and Manami Numakura, the anime will feature the following cast, along with the role they will play:



Yukari Anzai - Momo Minamoto

Aina Suzuki - Byakko

Akane Fujita - Fū Sagami

Aya Suzaki - Mei Yachiyo

Aya Uchida - Hatsume Aoba

Manami Numakura - Yuki Hanzōmon

Risa Taneda - Theresia

Saori Hayami - Dolte

Shizuka Itou - Bunchō no Onna

Yuri Noguchi - Goe Ishikawa



Notably, the seiyûs Yukari Anzai, Manami Numakura, Akane Fujita, Aya Suzaki, Yuri Noguchi and Aya Uchida will also be responsible for interpreting both the opening song "Spatto! Spy & Spyce" and the ending "Hide & Seek".



You Satou debuts as director in this Lay-duce studio project, responsible for animes such as Classroom Crisis and Magi: Adventure of Sinbad. The script is the original idea of ​​Takahiro, responsible for the conceptual idea of Yuki Yuna Is a Hero and author of the screenplay of Akame ga Kill!. Namori, author of Yuruyuri manga, signs the original designs of characters while Satoshi Ishino (A.I.C.O.-Incarnation-, Classroom Crisis, Excel Saga) is responsible for adapting them to the anime.



The anime's protagonist is a high school student named Momo, who attends class in the city of Sorasaki. Unbeknownst to the rest of the people, Momo is an agent who works for the private intelligence agency Tsukikage, whose purpose is to protect the city and its people. Under the tutelage of his superior, Yuki, and her other friends, she maintains peace in the city.







