ROLL OVER AND DIE: Popular Light Novel Series Gets TV Anime Adaptation

ROLL OVER AND DIE: Popular Light Novel Series Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Roll Over and Die: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! is officially getting a TV anime! Learn about the announcement, story details, and what fans can expect.

News
By GBest - Apr 28, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

Exciting news for dark fantasy fans: Roll Over and Die: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! is officially getting a television anime adaptation. The announcement came via a post from Kikuya bookstore’s Sendai branch on X/Twitter, featuring promotional material for the upcoming Volume 7 of Sunao Minakata's manga adaptation of the series.

Shortly after, the official X/Twitter account of GC Novels (Micro Magazine’s label that publishes the light novels) confirmed the news, along with celebratory illustrations from original novel illustrator Kinta, new illustrator kodamazon, and manga artist Sunao Minakata.

About Roll Over and Die

Originally written by kiki and illustrated first by Kinta (and later kodamazon), the story follows Flum Apricot, a girl with no exceptional abilities who is betrayed, sold into slavery, and left for dead. In desperation, she seizes a cursed sword, awakening a brutal power within herself. Her grim, blood-soaked journey to reclaim her life sets the tone for this dark, grim fantasy saga.

The story has earned a loyal fanbase, and as of this announcement, the manga and light novel series have surpassed 415,000 copies in circulation, including digital sales.

Seven Seas Entertainment currently publishes the light novels and manga adaptation in English and has also released the novels in audiobook format, narrated by Emily Bauer.

Here’s how Seven Seas describes the plot:

"Flum Apricot was never meant to be a hero. Despite stats that were zeroes across the board and a power she can't even use, she somehow finds herself a member of a party of heroes. But Flum's life hits rock bottom when the party's renowned sage, Jean Inteige, decides that the useless girl is dead weight, and arranges to have her sold into slavery. Tossed to monsters to be feasted upon, Flum makes the desperate choice to reach for a cursed weapon…and something new awakens within her. A grimdark tale about one woman's blood-soaked quest to reclaim her life!"

What’s Next for the Franchise?

While no details on the anime’s staff, studio, release date, or streaming platforms have been announced yet, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates. Given the popularity and momentum of the Roll Over and Die franchise, expectations are high for a faithful and emotionally powerful adaptation.

With the official confirmation and new artwork to celebrate, Roll Over and Die’s TV anime adaptation is set to bring Flum Apricot’s dark, emotional journey to life on screen for a whole new audience.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Will you be adding this to your list of anime to watch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for updates on trailers, release windows, and where you can watch the adaptation when it premieres!

SOLO LEVELING Season 3 Teased By Sung Jinwoo English Voice Actor
Related:

SOLO LEVELING Season 3 Teased By Sung Jinwoo English Voice Actor
ZOMBIE LAND SAGA: YUMEGINGA PARADISE Announces October Theatrical Premiere; New Trailer Released
Recommended For You:

ZOMBIE LAND SAGA: YUMEGINGA PARADISE Announces October Theatrical Premiere; New Trailer Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder