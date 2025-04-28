ROLL OVER AND DIE: Popular Light Novel Series Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Exciting news for dark fantasy fans: Roll Over and Die: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! is officially getting a television anime adaptation. The announcement came via a post from Kikuya bookstore’s Sendai branch on X/Twitter, featuring promotional material for the upcoming Volume 7 of Sunao Minakata's manga adaptation of the series.

Shortly after, the official X/Twitter account of GC Novels (Micro Magazine’s label that publishes the light novels) confirmed the news, along with celebratory illustrations from original novel illustrator Kinta, new illustrator kodamazon, and manga artist Sunao Minakata.

About Roll Over and Die

Originally written by kiki and illustrated first by Kinta (and later kodamazon), the story follows Flum Apricot, a girl with no exceptional abilities who is betrayed, sold into slavery, and left for dead. In desperation, she seizes a cursed sword, awakening a brutal power within herself. Her grim, blood-soaked journey to reclaim her life sets the tone for this dark, grim fantasy saga.

The story has earned a loyal fanbase, and as of this announcement, the manga and light novel series have surpassed 415,000 copies in circulation, including digital sales.

Seven Seas Entertainment currently publishes the light novels and manga adaptation in English and has also released the novels in audiobook format, narrated by Emily Bauer.

Here’s how Seven Seas describes the plot:

"Flum Apricot was never meant to be a hero. Despite stats that were zeroes across the board and a power she can't even use, she somehow finds herself a member of a party of heroes. But Flum's life hits rock bottom when the party's renowned sage, Jean Inteige, decides that the useless girl is dead weight, and arranges to have her sold into slavery. Tossed to monsters to be feasted upon, Flum makes the desperate choice to reach for a cursed weapon…and something new awakens within her. A grimdark tale about one woman's blood-soaked quest to reclaim her life!"

What’s Next for the Franchise?

While no details on the anime’s staff, studio, release date, or streaming platforms have been announced yet, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates. Given the popularity and momentum of the Roll Over and Die franchise, expectations are high for a faithful and emotionally powerful adaptation.

With the official confirmation and new artwork to celebrate, Roll Over and Die’s TV anime adaptation is set to bring Flum Apricot’s dark, emotional journey to life on screen for a whole new audience.

Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for updates on trailers, release windows, and where you can watch the adaptation when it premieres!