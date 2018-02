RUROUNI KENSHIN Creator Nobuhiro Watsuki Receives 200k Yen Fine For Child Pornography

Roughly eighteen years after concluding the Rurouni Kenshin manga, Nobuhiro Watsuki shocked fans by announcing a sequel . Titled Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc, the new manga didn't get very far as soon after, Nobuhiro Watsuki was arrested in connection to Child Pornography. Today, the Mainichi Shimbun Newspaper is reporting that Watsuki won't be subjected to any jail time and that he will be formally charged with "violating the Act on Prohibition of Child Prostitution and Pornography (Simple Possession)." The 47-year-old mangaka will have to pay a fine of 200,000 yen ($1,864 USD).