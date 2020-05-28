RUROUNI KENSHIN: Final Two Live Action Films Delayed Due To COVID-19

In 2012, the live action adaption of Nobuhiro Watsuki's critically acclaimed series, Rurouni Kenshi was released. Much like the manga and anime, the films were an instant hit and have quickly been regarded as one of the best live action adaptions of an anime ever. The manga series told the story of Kenshin Himura, a samurai who, in his past, killed so many men he earned the name Bottousai. The series followed his adventures and battles, with a reverse blade sword, as his past begins to come back to haunt him.

The first film was such a rousing success that it was not long after that the second and third films were greenlit, Rurouni Kenshin: The Kyoto Inferno and Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends, which released in 2014 and 2015 respectively. The sequels were just as praised as the original and the desire to continue the story burned hotter; thus announcing the final two sequels, titled Rurouni Kenshin: The Final/The Beginning.

Originally set for 2020 releases, the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of emergency that was announced in Japan, put the entire studio and production on hold; according to director Keishi Otomo. This forced the first film in the two part finale "The Final" and the second part "The Beginning" to move from their July 3rd, 2020 and August 7th, 2020 releases to a much later release during Japan's Golden week holiday, between the end of April and beginning of May, next year. As of now, advanced ticket sales will stop after May 29th and those who purchased tickets can use them at next year's showing. The resuming of the ticket sales will be announced on the films official website.





The actor who plays Kenshin, Takeru Sato, stated that he felt very sorry for the fans and hopes that when everyone returns to the theater there will be peace of mind, while wishing good health to everyone and all the best. Disappointed by the delay? Happy that the cast and crew is putting safety first? Make sure to put your thoughts in the usual spot!